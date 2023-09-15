Advertisement

Jaelan Phillips questionable for Sunday after injuring his back Friday

Dolphins edge rusher Jaelen Phillips injured his back during Friday's practice.

He is listed as a limited participant, and the Dolphins gave him a questionable designation.

Phillips had a career-high 11 tackles in the season opener as well as half a sack and two quarterback hits.

He has never missed a game, playing all 35 games since the Dolphins made him a first-round pick in 2021.

The Dolphins also list left tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), defensive back Elijah Campbell (knee) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) as questionable. All three were limited in all three practices.