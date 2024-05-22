How Jaden Rashada’s lawsuit vs. Florida could change the future of NIL | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss the Jaden Rashada-Florida situation and its potential impact on the future of college football, particularly from an NIL perspective. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

It's certainly an unwelcome headline for Billy Napier who's had enough unwelcome headlines mostly because he hasn't won very much in his first couple of years and is heading into a, a must win season.

But as you said, this, this could be like a house house of cards that is easily blown over, but it does reveal, you know, at least one side's uh alleged dealings of, of an absolutely screwball deal.

The likes of which, you know, used to probably go on a lot under the table behind the scenes and this one became much more public, but when you had various schools sliding various payments to players to try to get them, um There was a lot of rumor about what was going on.

Now, we this is, we're seeing how the sausage is getting made here in the nil era in some places, some of it's fine, but this is uh this is pretty wild and yeah, Rhoda has involved three of his four schools in his one season of a, as a college football player in this lawsuit, Miami where he was committed.

Florida where he was signed Arizona State where he transferred.

Oh, but now, Georgia where he's apparently allegedly going to play and yeah, he was an ok player.

Uh you know, he was a true freshman on a bad team, so I don't know how much to read into the numbers, but he played three games.

He was there one victories over Southern Utah.

You're gonna have boosters gather together, they're gonna disguise deals as nil and pay players for pay for play.

There's gonna be promises that are broken, there's gonna be lawsuits and then in the end NIO will just be an era in a way, an era with an asterisk in the record books and we'll be, we'll move on to revenue sharing.

It's amazing everything has happened just as I think a lot of us have written, you know, a lot of people have said inside and outside the industry we're following right along the path here.

Uh And this is, I think this is the second NIO related lawsuit, but obviously the most, the most interesting right in, in, I wonder how many of these situations occurred and we didn't have them, you know, go public and we certainly didn't have a, a lawsuit.

I am guessing it's in the hundreds and it's the one area maybe where, although Dan might disagree where college administrators really are, uh maybe at least a little justified and having some kind of rules in quote guard rails.

Let me tell you what used to happen.

Ok.

They give them the 150 then they, they renege on the 13 million.

It wasn't that big a number and Jaden Rashad is blackmailed and can't say a damn thing.

We know where this is heading.

Their guard rails.

They keep trying to throw speed bumps.

Like at the Indy 500 it's like they're gonna run 500 miles, they're gonna go keep going around until we know where it's going to end.

Stop trying to.

That.

That would be my thing.

There's no guard rail stopping.

This guy promised something lied.

Didn't happen.

Now, he's got all the protections he needs.