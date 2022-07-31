Jacob Cowing says 'family atmosphere' brought him to Arizona
Star wide receiver Jacob Cowing explained why he transferred to Arizona, lauding the family atmosphere head coach Jedd Fisch has created in Tucson.
Former NBA player Josh Childress made more than $60 million in his career and was able to avoid the financial problems others face.
Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in major league history to reach 200 career home runs, and the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Saturday. “Excited to get that one out of the way,” Judge said. “Me and (Aaron Hicks) were kind of racing — he’s about to get to 100 and I was trying to get to 200, so we had a little race going on.”
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, whose arm strength has been criticized during his career, threw a 65-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill in practice Saturday.
If you are in your 50s or older and not enjoying the Saudi rebel circuit with its 54-hole, shotgun-start format - not to mention the music, wacky team names and YouTube coverage - then Phil Mickelson and LIV Golf’s production guru are not at all concerned. Because you are part of the “horrendous truth about golf”.
Juan Soto, Ian Happ and other MLB All-Stars are on the trading block, as are several Detroit Tigers. Who will be dealt? Follow live trade rumors.
While still prioritizing starting pitching on the trade market, the Phillies made a deal Saturday to acquire utility infielder Edmundo Sosa from the St. Louis Cardinals. By Jim Salisbury
Henrik Stenson overcame a double bogey on his third hole Saturday with a long eagle putt and enough birdies for a 2-under 69 at windy Trump National Bedminster and a three-shot lead over Dustin Johnson in the LIV Golf Invitational. Two weeks ago, Stenson had just missed the cut in the British Open and was still the Ryder Cup captain for Europe. Now the 46-year-old Swede is 18 holes away from a $4 million prize, more than double the biggest check of his career.
Four-Star corner de-commits from Ohio State #GoBucks
Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed were the overnight leaders at the third LIV Golf event, which played out before sparse crowds at Donald Trump’s Bedminster club
Taken two spots ahead of Taco Charlton after the Cowboys had their eye on him, could the journeyman edge rusher finally land in Dallas? | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Cubs kick-started their trade deadline selloff by dealing veteran reliever Chris Martin to the Dodgers on Saturday.
The Reds acquired three of the Mariners' top five prospects in exchange for All-Star pitcher Luis Castillo.
The PGA Tour is bracing itself for an imminent legal challenge from LIV rebels trying to win the right to appear in next month’s £60 million FedEx Cup playoffs.
Klay Thompson reminded everyone who won the 2022 NBA Finals while vacationing in the Bahamas.
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is ranked as the 8th best point guard in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season.
Tim Anderson likely is facing a very lengthy suspension for his actions during Friday's game against the A's.
Most players get more than four days of training camp to show what they can do, but Jaguars rookie kicker Andrew Mevis did not have a start to training camp like most players. Mevis was cut by the Jaguars just four days into camp after a disastrous start that had reporters on the scene describing [more]
Nostalgia again took over in the Bronx as Old-Timers’ Day returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday for the first time since 2019. The New York Yankees called off the annual playful reunion game because too many of the retired players in attendance are recovering from various operations. Instead, emcees Michael Kay and John Sterling read extended biographies of each honoree while a brief video played on the scoreboard.
The St. Louis Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero on Saturday and will activate shortstop Paul DeJong off the taxi squad.
Several days ago, the 49ers essentially invited one or more of the other 31 teams to make an offer, any offer, for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Since then, there has been (checks Twitter) no reporting of any team, name or unnamed, having interest in Garoppolo. It appears that the 49ers and Garoppolo have decided, at least [more]