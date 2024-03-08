Jackson Mahomes sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery

Jackson Mahomes has been sentenced following his arrest in May 2023. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jackson Mahomes pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery during a Thursday afternoon hearing, Johnson County (Kansas) court records show. He is likely to avoid jail time.

The 23-year-old, who is the younger brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has over a million followers on TikTok. The apparent social media influencer joined his sentencing hearing via video conference. His plea means that he accepts the judge's guilty conviction without admitting wrongdoing.

Mahomes was sentenced to 120 days in jail and six months of probation. The jail time was suspended by the judge, which will change if he breaks the terms of his probation.

After the sentencing, Mahomes was reportedly taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's office. Officers put him through a screening to determine his eligibility for work release, a program that allows selected applicants to serve short jail sentences by providing labor to public work projects and volunteer efforts.

Mahomes' battery charge was one of multiple, stemming from an incident that took place at Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge of Overland Park, Kansas, in February 2023. Mahomes was accused of forcibly and excessively kissing Aspen Vaughn, the female owner of the restaurant. A 19-year-old male waiter also said Mahomes pushed him more than once, which ultimately led to Thursday's sentencing.

Four months after the restaurant incident, Mahomes was arrested on three counts of aggravated sexual battery and a fourth count of battery. He was released on a $100,000 bond and the restaurant reportedly closed that August. The owner claimed that she was seeing a decrease in business, while also feeling unsafe due to property damage and encounters that she implied were retaliation from fans.

The incident between Mahomes and Vaughn was captured on surveillance video, but the sexual battery charges were dropped in January at the request of the prosecution. A judge dismissed the charges when Vaughn, the alleged victim, claimed her encounter with Mahomes was consensual. She refused to testify in court after reportedly saying that she lied to officers, as the change in her story directly conflicted with the footage and the initial statement she gave to police.