Jacious Sears named USTAF Athlete of the Week

Lady Vols’ senior sprinter Jacious Sears was named USA Track and Field Athlete of the Week after her performance on April 13 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational in Gainesville, Florida.

Sears recorded a historic finish in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.77 seconds, her first individual race of the 2024 outdoor season.

Sears’ mark in the event ranks as the second fastest time in collegiate history and is 0.02 seconds behind the fastest time recorded in the 100-meter dash. The fastest time of 10.75 seconds is held by reigning world champion Sha’Carri Richardson.

Sears also broke her own school record in the event and established the world lead for 2024 by 0.17 seconds.

A native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Sears now ranks No. 15 on the all time world list and No. 7 on the United States all time list.

She is also the first collegiate athlete to post a sub-10.800 time in the 100-meter dash.

