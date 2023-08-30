Jabril Cox, Isaiah Land among cut Cowboys signed by new teams

Tuesday was a day for letting go of talent for NFL teams; Wednesday is a day for getting some back in the building as practice squads are assembled.

As expected, several players cut by the Cowboys yesterday have been snatched up by other clubs, including at least one promising rookie the team had very much hoped to re-sign for further in-house development.

From the first wave of new signings around the league, here are three now-former Cowboys who will be sporting enemy colors the next time they step on a football field.

WR Dennis Houston: New York Giants

After seeing five targets in last year’s Week 1, Houston spent the bulk of the 2022 season on the Cowboys practice squad and was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January. Now he’ll join Big Blue’s practice squad less than two weeks before the NFC East rivals clash at MetLife Stadium in the regular-season opener.

LB Jabril Cox: Washington Commanders

The former LSU product was considered something of a steal when he was selected in the fourth round of 2021’s draft. He tore an ACL in November of his rookie season, though, and appeared in just nine games last year. One of the casualties of a deep LB room in Dallas in 2023, he’ll now join the Commanders practice squad.

DE Isaiah Land : Indianapolis Colts

The undrafted Florida A&M end/linebacker impressed many during training camp with the Cowboys, enough so that the team had hoped to re-sign him to the practice squad on Wednesday. The 23-year-old was claimed off waivers, however, by the Colts and placed on the Indianapolis active roster.

