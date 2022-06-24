Ja Morant reacts to Grizzlies sending De’Anthony Melton to Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers swung a deal on draft night on Thursday as they made the move to send the No. 23 pick as well as Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in order to acquire De’Anthony Melton. The Sixers were in need of players who could help them win right now and that is what this addition does.

The Sixers are in win-now mode as they understand their window to win a championship is now while Joel Embiid is one of the top 5 players in the league and James Harden is next to him to orchestrate things on offense. There was no reason to select a rookie in here so Philadelphia made the move to bring in a legitimate two-way player in Melton.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant tweeted out his reaction by posting a GIF of him and Melton dancing in the hallways. It’s clear that Morant is going to miss Melton in Memphis.

With that being said, the Grizzlies did a very respected veteran in Green and they selected David Roddy with the No. 23 pick. They will be able to continue to grow their team around Morant as they move forward while Melton will help the Sixers continue their chase for a title.

