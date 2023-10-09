Ja’Marr Chase’s big day put his name all over the history books

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase broke a franchise record held by Cark Pickens during Sudnay’s win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Chase’s 15 catches shattered the 13-catch record set by Pickens and was good for 192 yards and three scores in the 34-20 win.

But that’s hardly all.

According to the NFL, Chase is the first player in NFL history to have multiple games with 10-plus catches, 150-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns over his first three seasons.

That’s not all, either.

Per the NFL, Chase is the fourth wideout in league history under the age of 24 to record 15 catches in a game. He also has seven career touchdowns of 50-plus yards, tying him for the third-most touchdowns by a player under the age of 24.

He also reached 200 career catches in his 34th game (212 after Sunday now), tying a handful of others for the fourth-fewest games to 200 catches in NFL history.

An all-around stunning day for Chase, whose patience while Joe Burrow battled through a calf injury over the first month of the season just got majorly rewarded — and there’s a whole lot of season left.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire