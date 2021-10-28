J.J. Watt needs shoulder surgery, could miss rest of season

The Arizona Cardinals know they will be without defensive end J.J. Watt Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, as he has been ruled out with a shoulder injury. It was a surprise, as there was no report of him getting hurt on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

However, it gets worse.

Watt could miss the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He needs shoulder surgery.

According to Schefter, he injured his shoulder in the second quarter but played through it.

Now his season is in jeopardy.

No date has been set yet for surgery.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he plans on having surgery as soon as possible and to rehab. Recovery is likely at least three months, which would go into the playoffs. However, as Rapoport notes, he has made quick recoveries before.

It is a big blow to the 7-0 Cardinals. While he has not had big numbers this season yet, he has been extremely disruptive.

Now the rest of the defensive line will need to step up in his absence to keep up the run they are having.

