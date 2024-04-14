J.J. McCarthy is in New England, meeting with Patriots

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in New England, meeting with the Patriots, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

McCarthy is having dinner with Patriots officials tonight and visiting the team facility on Monday.

The Patriots, who draft third, appear to be headed toward drafting the third quarterback after the Bears draft Caleb Williams at No. 1 and the Commanders take a quarterback at No. 2.

New England previously hosted North Carolina's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

McCarthy also is scheduled to meet with the Commanders this week, and he previously has visited the Giants.