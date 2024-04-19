IU football coach Curt Cignetti breaks down Hoosiers' spring game
Indiana football fans got their first glimpse of the Curt Cignetti era in Thursday's spring game, IU's first in five years.
Indiana football fans got their first glimpse of the Curt Cignetti era in Thursday's spring game, IU's first in five years.
Castle is the third member of the 2023-24 Huskies to declare for the NBA Draft.
Meulens is seen in a since-deleted video sitting in one of the pilots' seats during a team charter from Denver to Toronto.
Jeffrey Kessler is the lead attorney in what is shaping up to be the most revolutionary case in NCAA history.
Our NBA experts make their predictions for every first-round series in the playoffs.
Payne was fired by Louisville last month after compiling a 12-52 record in his two seasons in charge.
Cooper, now 67, spent 42 days with the Braves in 1980, falling one day short of the minimum.
Chapman signed a $10.5 million deal with the Pirates this past offseason.
We are just one week away from all the projections, rumors and lies from being put to rest. The Draft is almost there. We put a bow on our 'Draft Deep Dive' series with Yahoo's draft guru Charles McDonald by looking at the top TE and OL prospects in this year's draft.
The Detroit Lions revealed their new uniforms, which include a black jersey that head coach Dan Campell wanted the team to revive.
Twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder are returning to play college basketball at Miami after sitting out last season.
Leiter lasted 3 2/3 innings in his MLB debut for the Rangers.
The FBI sat on allegations of Larry Nassar's abuse for over a year. In that time, Nassar sexually and physically abused dozens of girls.
Former Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore is one of five players reinstated by the NFL after serving a one-season suspension for violating the league's gambling policy.
The Knicks get a tough matchup as the No. 2 seed in the East.
The NHL Board of Governors is expected to approve the sale to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith on Thursday.
Caruso left the game after his teammate Andre Drummond stepped on his foot.
The Lions' new uniforms got released prematurely.
While it’s true that NBA stars played more in the regular season as a whole, the real test is upon us at the start of the playoffs.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Clark's endorsement deal with Nike is set to dwarf her WNBA salary.