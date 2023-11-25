Islanders Injury Tracker: Adam Pelech lands on long-term IR with upper-body injury

Here is the latest news and possible return dates for Islanders players...

Nov. 24, 12:00 p.m.

Defenseman Adam Pelech has been placed on long-term injured reserve after leaving Friday night's game against the Ottawa Senators due to an upper-body injury.

Pelech remained down and eventually left the ice holding his wrist alongside trainers after being on the receiving end of a Drake Bastherson hit just 2:23 into the games opening period.

The veteran blueliner was quickly ruled out and now he'll be sidelined a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.

