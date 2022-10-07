Isaiah Wynn leads Patriots in penalties, and it isn’t even close

The New England Patriots have a big problem at the right tackle spot, and surprisingly, it all stems from a former first-round draft pick playing in a contract year.

This was supposed to be Isaiah Wynn’s coming-out party.

It was an opportunity for him to show the Patriots and every other NFL team out there that he’s worthy of a big contract with a long-term investment. And yet, four games into the season, it’s been a one-way trip on the struggle-bus for Wynn, who is currently the most penalized player on the roster.

The troubling part is the fact that it isn’t even close. He has more than five times as many penalties as every individual player.

Most penalties committed by Patriots players this season (including those that were declined): 1. Isaiah Wynn, 6

Things got bad enough in the Patriots’ Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers that Wynn was actually benched for Marcus Cannon. The former University of Georgia standout had given up two penalties, one quarterback hit and two sacks.

Wynn was the subject of trade rumors before the season started, and that noise will only grow louder if he continues to struggle on the field. It’s a bad time to be committing backbreaking penalties when the team is clearly having issues offensively.

He could be a bad game away from rumors turning into fact.

