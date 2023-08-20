Isaiah Bolden of Jackson State, New England Patriots rookie carted off in NFL preseason game

An NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended Saturday night after Isaiah Bolden — a rookie defensive back for the Patriots out of Jackson State — was carted off the field following an injury.

With 10:38 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bolden was covering a slant. After the completion, Packers receiver Malik Heath cut up field — leading Bolden into teammate Calvin Munson. Bolden immediately fell to the ground and was quickly treated by medical personnel. He was placed on a stretcher and taken off on a cart.

"Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game," the Patriots said in a statement. "He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation."

Teammates look on as New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is taken off the field on a stretcher.

Coaches and officials agreed to end the game as Bolden was being treated on the field. The game was called with 10:29 left and the Patriots leading 21-17.

"Obviously, a very scary ending to the game right there," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said postgame. "Thoughts and prayers to Isaiah Bolden and his family. That's a scary situation — one that you never want to see in our game. I thought that it was in the best interest of both teams — (Patriots) coach (Bill) Belichick and I talked on the field — just to take the action that we took. There was a lot of good work that we've had over the last couple days, but it's hard to think about much of that. I just hope that young man is going to be OK."

Bolden is a native of Tampa, Florida, who attended Wesley Chapel High School. His collegiate career started at Florida State, where he spent two seasons before transferring to Jackson State.

"He's been a joy to be around," Patriots captain Matthew Slater said of Bolden. "He's a young man with a lot of talent, always has a smile on his face, is always positive, is always bringing great energy and effort to practice. ... All the guys love him. He's fit into our locker room seamlessly."

Playing under coach Deion Sanders, Bolden appeared in 26 games. He had 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections and one fumble recovery with the Tigers.

The Patriots selected Bolden in the seventh round with the 245th overall pick. He was the lone product of an HBCU to be selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Patriots will play the Titans at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Nissan Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State's Isaiah Bolden injured in Patriots NFL preseason game