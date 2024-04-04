The irony of where Alabama basketball is preparing for the Final Four

Alabama Crimson Tide basketball won the West Region as the No. 4 seed and is now preparing to take on the top-seeded UConn Huskies in the Final Four. This unprecedented March Madness run by the program is not over yet, as head coach Nate Oats and his team look to advance to the national championship game.

Though UConn arrived in Phoenix, the site of the Final Four, very early Thursday morning, the Crimson Tide has been there since Tuesday, preparing for the biggest game in the program’s history.

A series of photos shared to social media by the Alabama men’s basketball account shows the team, and its many stars like mark sears, Grant Nelson, Nick Pringle, Jarin Stevenson and others, at their temporary practice facility.

The irony of it all is that the Crimson Tide is practicing at the home of Grand Canyon University, the team Alabama defeated in the round of 32 of this year’s tournament.

In response, the Grand Canyon men’s basketball account quoted to post and said “Just lock up when you’re done.”

Just lock up when you’re done. https://t.co/ZV1uPbyOAY — Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) April 3, 2024

Alabama defeated Grand Canyon in a physical battle that resulted in a low-scoring thriller that ended with a final score of 72-61.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama basketball as the team gets ready to face the UConn Huskies in the Final Four of March Madness.

