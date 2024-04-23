Irish complete Qualifier build-up with win over USA

Amy Hunter made her 34 from 26 balls in Tuesday's warm-up match [Getty Images]

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier warm-up game

USA 119-9 (20 overs): Dhingra 17; Richardson 3-13, Kelly 2-25

Ireland 120-6 (15.2 overs): Hunter 34, Stokell 23*; Kodali 3-18

Ireland won by four wickets

Scorecard (external website)

Ireland defeated USA by four wickets in their final warm-up game for the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament.

Eimear Richardson took 3-13 as the Americans made 119-9 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Ireland reached 120-6 in 15.2 overs with opener Amy Hunter hitting 34 while Rebecca Stokell was unbeaten on 23.

The Irish will face hosts United Arab Emirates in the Qualifier opener on Thursday.

Disha Dhingra top-scored for the Americans with 17 while Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray both claimed two wickets.

Opener Hunter struck six boundaries in her 34 with Geetika Kodali taking 3-18.

Ireland will be among 10 teams chasing two T20 World Cup spots.