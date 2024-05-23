Ireland lose to Argentina in Pro League encounter

Luke Madeley was on target for Ireland against Argentina [Inpho]

Ireland have been beaten 3-1 by Argentina in their Pro League encounter in Antwerp.

It was a quick turnaround for Mark Tumilty’s squad after their superb 2-1 win over Belgium on Wednesday and they couldn’t quite follow that up with another shock victory.

Argentina took the lead just before half-time through Lucas Martinez and the same player added a second in the third quarter.

Bautista Capurro scored the third for the South Americans before Luke Madeley replied for Ireland.

The Irish will face the same opponents again on Saturday and round off these set on matches with another clash against the hosts on Sunday.

"We struggled against their defensive shape today. It's something we need to address before the second game against them on Saturday,” explained Irish coach Mark Tumilty.

“We could have been a bit more urgent on the ball. We had a lot more possession today but created fewer chances than yesterday. I think we are making progress. That goal before half-time was a killer. That's the lessons we need to learn at this level. Should have seen out the half and gone in scoreless. "

Ireland find it hard to create chances

Ireland showed the same composure and confidence in possession as they had done in the win over Belgium but found the Argentinian defence tougher to create chances against.

Daragh Walsh was looking dangerous and forced a first quarter penalty corner but then saw his shot hit a team-mates' foot.

At the other end goalkeeper Jamie Carr was making the most of his opportunity, making a number of good stops.

It looked like the first half would end scoreless until the final few seconds.

A defensive error allowed Martinez an opportunity to shoot and the ball went off the crossbar and into the net.

It was the perfect time to score for Argentina, who where beginning to look frustrated at being unable to break down the well-marshalled Irish defence.

Johnny McKee missed a chance to equalise for Ireland early in the third quarter and Argentina doubled the lead soon after.

A long ball into the circle from the right touchline was missed by the Irish defence and Martinez was loitering at the back post to score.

A third goal in the opening stages of the final quarter killed the game as a contest as Capurro scored.

However Ireland never gave up and forced three penalty corners in quick succession and it proved third time lucky when Madeley’s flick hit the backboard for a well deserved consolation goal.