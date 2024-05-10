Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell speaks with reporters at Cyclone Tailgate Tour

- The Falcons' selection of Penix Jr. is even more confusing than you realize | The Exempt List<p>Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to discuss the perplexing circumstances around the Atlanta Falcons' first round selection of QB Michael Penix Jr. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:36Now PlayingPaused
- Will the Dolphins pay Tua Tagovailoa? | The Exempt List<p>Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques who discuss whether Tua Tagovailoa is primed for a big extension in Miami or if the Dolphins are looking for a Plan B. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/zero-blitz-nfl-football-podcast/id1423422627?mt=2"><ins>Apple Podcasts</ins></a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6IcbPlFW59irJH43KmPa7Y?si=0j93CKQdS1qjm7W60W1UXQ"><ins>Spotify</ins></a> or wherever you listen.</p>2:34Now PlayingPaused
- Giants select TE Theo Johnson from Penn State with their fourth-round pickSNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reacts to the New York Giants selecting tight end Theo Johnson from Penn State. With veteran Darren Waller undecided about returning, the Giants look to fortify their depth at the position0:54Now PlayingPaused
- Kelce Brothers update, Mahomes & Coors Light drop ‘Dad Bod’ t-shirt for charityKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is embracing his “Dad Bod” by teaming up with Coors Light to sell t-shirts with proceeds going to his charity, while his teammate Travis Kelce signs a 2-year extension with the NFL.1:44Now PlayingPaused
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell speaks with reporters at Cyclone Tailgate Tour
Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell speaks with reporters at Cyclone Tailgate Tour