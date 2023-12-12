Iowa rival hosting All-Big Ten quarterback Kyle McCord on visit

A major Big Ten rival of the Iowa Hawkeyes is looking to make a massive improvement through the NCAA transfer portal this offseason. Plagued by ineffective play at the quarterback position all year, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are heavily courting former Ohio State passer Kyle McCord.

According to sources of 247Sports, the Cornhuskers will be hosting McCord on a visit on Monday with the hopes of finding a true star passer for coach Matt Rhule.

McCord shocked some when he was one of the first to enter his name into the transfer portal this offseason. A third-team All-Big Ten member by both the coaches and media, the Philadelphia, Pa., native started all 12 games for the Buckeyes this season. McCord was second in the Big Ten in both passing yards (3,170) and touchdowns (24) this past season in his first year as a starter.

While his stats weren’t bad, many weren’t entirely impressed with his performances at the helm for Ohio State. All season, the Buckeyes seemed to slightly underperform given their talent on offense. Plus, Ohio State was once again unable to solve Michigan in The Game.

While maybe not the most dynamic quarterback in the nation, McCord would appear to be a massive upgrade for Rhule’s squad. The lack of a passer really held the Cornhuskers back in his first year at the helm.

No quarterback on Nebraska’s roster eclipsed 1,000 passing yards or completed 60% of their passes. Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims was a massive bust, looking completely lost right away. He quickly lost his starting position and is now looking for another job in the transfer portal.

Kyle McCord may be a part of a package deal as well, with reports of former Buckeyes wide receiver Julian Fleming visiting in Lincoln as well. Fleming is a former five-star recruit and was 247Sports’ top wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class. A new passer and pass catcher may be just what the doctor ordered in Lincoln.

