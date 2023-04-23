Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 LB Dominik Hulak out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep

The Iowa Hawkeyes extended an offer to 2025 linebacker Dominik Hulak after his visit for the open spring practice this past weekend.

Hulak is out of Immaculate Conception Catholic Prep in Elmhurst, Ill. The 6-foot-3, 225 pound linebacker registered 57 tackles last season per MaxPreps. He also finished with eight grabs for 133 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa joins Illinois, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Purdue and Wisconsin on Hulak’s offers sheet.

247Sports ranks Hulak as a three-star talent, as the No. 26 athlete and as the No. 8 player from Illinois in the 2025 class. In the 247Sports composite rankings, Hulak checks in as the No. 328 player nationally, the No. 24 athlete and as the No. 9 player from Illinois.

Meanwhile, Rivals also rates Hulak as a three-star prospect. Rivals ranks Hulak as the No. 14 inside linebacker and as the No. 10 player from Illinois. On3 and ESPN don’t currently have Hulak rated.

Iowa is still looking for its first commitment in the 2025 class. In the 2025 class, the Hawkeyes have also recently offered tight end Thomas Meyer out of Clear Lake High School in Iowa, EDGE Chris Burgess out of Simeon High School in Chicago, and offensive lineman Nick Brooks out of Buford High School in Georgia.

Here’s a look at Hulak’s Hudl highlights. Plus, his full recruiting profile below.

Dominik Hulak's Recruiting Profile

247Sports rating: 3-star ATH, No. 26 ATH, No. 8 player from Illinois

247Sports composite rating: 3-star ATH, No. 328 player nationally, No. 24 ATH, No. 9 player from Illinois

Rivals rating: 3-star ILB, No. 14 ILB, No. 10 player from Illinois

Vitals

Hometown Elmhurst, Ill. Projected Position LB Height 6-3 Weight 225 Class 2025

Recruitment

Visited on April 22

Offered on April 22

Offers

Iowa

Illinois

Iowa State

Notre Dame

Purdue

Wisconsin

Twitter

