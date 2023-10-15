Iowa downs Wisconsin in a game with 18 punts for 849 yards
Iowa and Wisconsin staged an old-fashioned Big Ten slobberknocker on Saturday.
If you want to look at it that way, fine.
Another view would be both offenses were, um, offensive.
The Hawkeyes improved to 5-1 with the victory. They got an 82-yard touchdown run by Leshon Williams, two field goals, and a safety.
Other than Williams, who had 174 rushing yards, the star for the Hawkeyes was punter Tory Taylor, who averaged 50.6 yards on 10 punts.
FOR THE BRAND TORY TAYLOR! 🙌 @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/vjaQs0ERBR
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
Tory Taylor punted 10 times for 50.9 yards, 6 inside the 20 and 5 for 50-plus. Might be worth a midseason All-American spot. pic.twitter.com/CyTXGlSkUT
— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 14, 2023
First Player up to the podium… Punter Tory Taylor:
I love this state. pic.twitter.com/yZ1KgNTWU3
— David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 14, 2023
His counterpart for the Badgers, Atticus Bertrams, punted 8 times and averaged 42.9 yards.
The totals are 18 punts and 849 yards. That is a lot of air time for footballs.