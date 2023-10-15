Iowa downs Wisconsin in a game with 18 punts for 849 yards

Iowa and Wisconsin staged an old-fashioned Big Ten slobberknocker on Saturday.

If you want to look at it that way, fine.

Another view would be both offenses were, um, offensive.

The Hawkeyes improved to 5-1 with the victory. They got an 82-yard touchdown run by Leshon Williams, two field goals, and a safety.

Other than Williams, who had 174 rushing yards, the star for the Hawkeyes was punter Tory Taylor, who averaged 50.6 yards on 10 punts.

Tory Taylor punted 10 times for 50.9 yards, 6 inside the 20 and 5 for 50-plus. Might be worth a midseason All-American spot. pic.twitter.com/CyTXGlSkUT — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) October 14, 2023

First Player up to the podium… Punter Tory Taylor: I love this state. pic.twitter.com/yZ1KgNTWU3 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 14, 2023

His counterpart for the Badgers, Atticus Bertrams, punted 8 times and averaged 42.9 yards.

The totals are 18 punts and 849 yards. That is a lot of air time for footballs.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire