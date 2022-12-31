Iowa continues ridiculous touchdown trend with two pick-sixes against Kentucky

Say what you will about Iowa’s offense — and we’ve all said something derogatory at some point. When it comes to defense, the Hawkeyes know how to be opportunistic.

In the second quarter of Saturday’s Music City Bowl, two different defenders took Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade to the house with pick-sixes.

First, with 11:57 left in the first half, there was Xavier Nwankpa’s 52-yard return touchdown…

🚨IOWA PICK SIX!!🚨 Xavier Nwankpa picks it off and returns it for the 52 yard TD! #MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/QX1VvVxGoQ — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 31, 2022

…and then, with 1:36 left in the first half, it was Cooper DeJean’s turn with this 14-yard score.

IOWA GETS THEIR SECOND PICK SIX OF THE GAME!!! #MusicCityBowl pic.twitter.com/0HqAlB8Qk1 — Action 247 (@TNAction247) December 31, 2022

Quarterback Will Levis had opted out of the bowl game to focus on his future as a draft prospect, so it was up to Wade, a true freshman with no prior game experience, to shoulder the load.

There aren’t many defenses prepared to make an unprepared quarterback look bad than Iowa’s. This season, they have a fascinating ratio of passing touchdowns on either side of the ball.

Iowa this season: – 7 passing touchdowns

– 6 defensive touchdowns pic.twitter.com/eL4iSHFVnB — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2022

