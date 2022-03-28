Iowa 5-Star offensive tackle breaks down recruitment with Notre Dame

The Irish have made the final seven schools for Iowa offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. Ranked as one of the top overall players in the country in the 2023 class, the star lineman took a trip to Texas along with the Iowa Flex 7-on-7 team to partake in the festivities.

In a report from Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Proctor broke down each of his final seven schools and how his recruitment with them is going. For Notre Dame, he loves South Bend and “coach Freeman really talks to me a lot and he texts me.”

Proctor has yet to speak with Harry Hiestand, but that is due to “letting him (Hiestand) getting settled in because he just go there.” Expect them to get on a call soon as the recruitment starts to heat up a bit.

The other six schools Notre Dame is contending with for Proctor’s commitment are Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Iowa. It does seem like Proctor will trim his list once again and hopefully the Irish make that cut as well.

