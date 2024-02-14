Their intros to Penn State football: The time James Franklin tackled one of his players...

King Mack remembers the Penn State football practice moment well, some seven months later.

How could he not?

The day head coach James Franklin tackled one of his players ...

Mack was one of more than 20 second-year Nittany Lions Tuesday doing their first official media interviews since arriving on campus.

Some played key backup roles last year, like linebacker Tony Rojas, offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh and defensive end Jamieal Lyons. Most, like Mack, were simply special teamers and practice-hard guys waiting their turns.

It seems likely, though, that after a year of growing and learning, at least a few will find starring roles this coming season.

Mack, a speedy, fierce-flying safety, could well be one.

So who are these guys?

Let's start with their best Franklin stories:

King Mack, safety

Penn State safety King Mack (9) tackles Delaware running back Saeed St. Fleur during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in State College, Pa.

Mack recalls a particular practice from last August — starring 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end Amin Vanover:

"We were doing two-minute drill, offense vs. defense. Offense, they throw a pick and defense catches it," Mack said. "Amin catches the pick and he starts running. Mind you, two minutes, if you catch an interception, get down as fast as you can.

"(But) he starts running and tries to return it and all you see is Coach Franklin running from all the way across the field: 'Stop! Get on the ground, get on the ground!' He blows the whistle ... and he ends up tackling Amin. He literally tackles him.

"After practice he was like, 'Listen guys, you have to be smarter. Two minutes, you catch a pick, get down. We don't need a pick-six."

Mack, of course, was asked to critique Franklin's tackling form — that long-ago college quarterback. Mack laughed.

"Oh no, he didn’t drive through the hips. He just bear-hugged him and Amin fell to the ground. Everybody was surprised, so shocked," he said, smiling big again.

Jaxon Smolik, quarterback

Penn State true freshman quarterback Jaxon Smolik warms up before the season opener against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

Last year's third-string quarterback had been on campus just a few months. Jaxson Smolik called the story "the whistle thing" when detailing it a second time on Tuesday.

“When I first got here, spring ball. Some type of team (practice) period, and I didn’t run through the whistle, and (Franklin) got mad at me and was like, ‘Run!’ I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll run next time.’ He was like, ‘No, run now.' So I had to sprint 40 yards down the field until he blew the whistle again."

Smolik talked, smiling sheepishly at a table surrounded by reporters. (Franklin, by the way, has repeatedly praised him publicly since last spring).

"It sticks with me" Smolik said, "because it was kind of my first real experience with college football. I’m glad that experience happened, it taught me a lot in the moment.

"I learned they take things seriously round here and you do things right to the 'T.'"

Alex Birchmeier, offensive lineman

“I had a good one today, during our winter workout this morning," said Alex Birchmeier, the highly touted guard prospect from Virginia. "We were doing the tire pull, and (Franklin) was giving me some s--- before.

"But I ended up winning the rep and he came up and told me I got his respect after that one.

“It’s tough coaching. But it works well."

