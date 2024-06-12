Inter Milan & Canada Star Looks Back On “Turning Point” At CONCACAF Gold Cup

Inter Milan and Canada wingback Tajon Buchanan feels that the Gold Cup in 2021 was a turning point in his career.

Buchanan spoke to Canadian outlet OneNation, via FCInterNews. He also gave his thoughts after his first few months at the Nerazzurri.

In January of this year, Buchanan made the move to Inter.

This was certainly the most high-profile transfer of the 25-year-old’s career.

Previously, Buchanan had played for the likes of New England Revolution in MLS, and Club Brugge in the Belgian top flight.

In his first few months at Inter, Buchanan has yet to make an appearance from the start.

However, there have been plenty of opportunities as a substitute for the Canadian international.

Buchanan will certainly be aiming to nail down more of a place for himself at Inter starting next season.

Having always been a talent in North America, it was around 2021 that Buchanan started coming onto the radar of European clubs.

That was ultimately what convinced Brugge to decide to bring the Canadian to Europe.

It was in the summer of 2021 that Buchanan played in the Gold Cup with the Canadian national team.

“I think I played some good matches,” he looked back on that tournament.

“Especially against Mexico.”

“That match changed something,” Buchanan said. Canada lost that match, but the 25-year-old scored an excellent goal.

As far as his style of play, Buchanan said that “I’ve always done well in both phases of play.”

“I think that’s very important,” the Canadian said.

“Everyone has to help out. It helps me a lot being able to play in different areas of the pitch.”

And as far as his move to inter, Buchanan admitted that “It’s a process.”

“I have to be patient,” the 25-year-old continued.

“Obviously it’s a different level in terms of the approach to every match, every training session.”

“I compete for places and play with some of the best players in the world,” Buchanan said.

“It’s what we want as players. Everyone pushes you, and that makes you a better player. Both your teammates and the coach, they both help me a lot.”

Buchanan said that “I take things one day at a time and try to take advantage of the opportunities to prove that I can play at this level.”