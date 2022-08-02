Instant takeaways from Day 6 of Patriots training camp

Quarterback Mac Jones scrambled for what would’ve been roughly a 20-yard gain, and the crowd went wild during Day 6 of training camp on Tuesday. Jones celebrated by taunting linebacker Matthew Judon, who ran Jones out of bounds. But there wasn’t a lot to love about the play for the offense.

It was good on Jones to make something out of nothing. But that’s what he had: nothing. The defensive line generated pressure before the play could develop downfield, and it didn’t look like the pass-catchers were getting open. So it was good that Jones was able to look on the bright side during a rough day for the offense.

Let’s dive into our other takeaways from the practice.

Top takeaway: The offense needs to get better -- a lot better

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was easy to explain away the offense’s struggles on Monday. They’re installing a new system. The defense received an advantage in a padded and contact-heavy practice. But on Day 2, the defense was again dominant. And New England’s top offense is experiencing profound growing pains. It was ugly, with Jones having issues finding open receivers, running back Damien Harris struggling (enormously) to find open running lanes and — at the root of it — the offensive line losing their blocking assignments early and often.

It is extremely early in training camp. But it’s not a good start for the offense.

Attendance

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Rookie safety Brad Hawkins was present after signing with the team. Tight end Dalton Keene was absent for the first time.

Absent: QB Brian Hoyer, Keene

Limited: DL Deatrich Wise, RB Pierre Strong

PUP: RB James White

NFI: OL Chasen Hines, OL Andrew Stueber

The little details

The weather: It started cool in the morning but jumped quickly into the mid-80s. Clear skies. HIGH humidity.

The pad level: Full pads.

The energy: The session was another sleepy day, perhaps because of the efficient day from the defense. The aforementioned moment from Jones was the most animated the offense got, except perhaps a terrific juke from Kevin Harris in the open field.

Story continues

Biggest winner: The linebackers

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Mack Wilson delivered the biggest hit of the day with a stuff on J.J. Taylor in the red zone. Ronnie Perkins appeared to record three pressures, with two looking like potential sacks. EDGE Matt Judon appeared to log a sack. On the whole, the linebackers were filling holes in the run game and penetrating the backfield in the passing game.

Biggest loser: The OL

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

While the offensive line enjoyed significant success during 1-on-1 drills, they don’t seem to have clicked as a unit. They are as leaky of a unit as I’ve ever seen at this point in the year. Right now, it’s left tackle Trent Brown, left guard Cole Strange, center David Andrews, right guard Michael Onwenu and right tackle Isaiah Wynn. There was not a lot of protection for Jones.

Everything else that's important

Bailey Zappe is getting more reps than Jones at practice so far. With Hoyer not around, it makes sense that the Patriots wouldn’t overwhelm Jones’ arm in the early phases of camp. But with the first-team offense struggling so much, it feels odd giving so much run to the rookie quarterback, Zappe. (Just to be 100% clear: There is, obviously, no QB competition happening.)

Punt returners: Myles Bryant, Jabrill Peppers, J.J. Taylor

1-on-1 for WR vs. DBs

Malcolm Butler beats Kendrick Bourne over the middle.

Jalen Mills beat DeVante Parker over the middle. Parker later beat Butler on a comeback route.

Jack Jones beat Kristian Wilkerson in 1-on-1s on a deep ball. Tre Nixon later roasted Jones from the slot.

Jakobi Meyers beats Myles Bryant on in- and out-breaking routes.

Ty Montgomery beat Jon Jones for a deep ball deep downfield.

Tyquan Thornton beat Jalen Mills on a deep ball by shielding the defensive back off the ball and hauling in the throw. After the play, all Mills could do was nod and clap for his teammate. Marcus Jones also rode Thornton like a cape on a different rep. Jones committed a bad holding on a go-route that prevented Thornton from tracking down a pass.

In a 1-on-1, Nelson Agholor made an absolute CIRCUS catch with one hand. CB Joejuan Williams held up Agholor’s left hand with contact, so the WR palmed the ball with his left hand and shoved Williams to the ground. Agholor waltzed into the end zone.

Arlington Hambright, Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron all put together solid reps to finish out a 1-on-1 session. They are all firmly in the mix to serve as depth options on the OL.

In a 1-on-1, Christian Barmore swatted away center Kody Russey’s hands with a shocking level of ease for a decisive defensive win.

Trent Brown owned Henry Anderson, who Brown chucked to the ground on a rush off the left side. Brown also stoned Matthew Judon.

7-on-7s

The Patriots conducted a long session of running work in 7-on-7, which is strange because there were no offensive linemen or defensive linemen.

11-on-11s

Against the scout-team defense, Ty Montgomery generated a handful of plus-runs from the running back position.

Also against the scout team, Thornton took a handoff on an end-around for the first time this offseason. Though Thornton’s vertical speed has not flashed in 11-on-11s, the Patriots are making use of that speed with horizontal routes — and now runs.

In a matchup between the top units, Henry Anderson and Lawrence Guy blew up an offensive play. Jones couldn’t do anything but chuck the ball into the ground to kill the play. It probably would’ve been a sack. A few plays later, the defense swallowed Jones again, with a pressure from Mack Wilson and then what looked like a team sack.

Cornerback Jack Jones and Malcolm Butler were the top cornerbacks to start competitive 11-on-11s. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan was in there with Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Harvey Langi stuffed the ball instantly on a Damien Harris carry. The ball had barely left Bailey Zappe’s hands.

Defensive end Henry Anderson batted a pass and Christian Barmore absolutely ruined the second-team offense with a number of pressures.

Even when Jones received proper protection in a red-zone rep, no one was open downfield — or he was unable to find someone. EDGE Matthew Judon managed a sack after Jones sat and sat and … sat in the pocket.

Even one of the touchdowns from Nelson Agholor looked questionable. Mac Jones threaded the needle, but it appeared that a defensive lineman might have strip-sacked the quarterback, if not for the rules against touching the quarterback.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire