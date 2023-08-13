Instant analysis and recap of Eagles 20-19 loss to Ravens in preseason opener

Philadelphia held Baltimore to 115 yards in the first half, and Eagles rookie Tanner McKee shined as the Birds finished the first half with a 13-10 lead at M&T Bank Stadium.

It wasn’t enough, though, as Baltimore won their 24th straight preseason game after coming away with a hard-fought 20-19 win at home.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts, and other key starters on both sides of the football were held out as the team prepares for two joint practice sessions with the Browns this week.

A revamped defense saw young rookies and veterans hold the Ravens to 10 points in the first half, while Jalen Carter had the play of the game.

With all eyes pointing toward Cleveland’s arrival, here’s an instant analysis of the entertaining contest.

Eagles starters held out

Philadelphia held key starters out on both the offensive and defensive side of the football.

A year after making the team as an undrafted free agent, Reed Blankenship has already solidified his spot as a starter. He's in street clothes with the rest of the starters. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 12, 2023

Tanner McKee draft steal

Tanner McKee won’t be a threat to Jalen Hurts, but he could become a valuable backup and draft capital for the Eagles in the years to come.

McKee Finished his night 10/20 for 148 yards and he played much better than the stat line suggested.

Eagles rushing attack

Philadelphia sat Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, but had plenty of reinforcements.

Rashaad Penny had nine carries for 34-yards, while D’Andre Swift had two carries for 24-yards, including an electric 22-yard scamper.

Trey Sermon had 9 carries for 21 yards.

Tyrie Clevleand

The former Florida Gators receiver had five-catches for 68 yards on the night.

Ward has nine lives and kept his roster chances afloat with 5 catches for 53-yards before exiting with an injury.

Sydney Brown is a vibe

Brown led the Eagles with 9 tackles, all in the second-half, as he played with a constant motor and physical presence.

K'Von Wallace

Wallace made his presence felt, logging five tackles on the night.

The rookie from Michigan State was active with six total tackles.

Jalen Carter

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Jalen Carter’s first snap as an Eagle. Pretttty good. pic.twitter.com/KxEdkZS5eR — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 12, 2023

Carter didn’t start the game, but every snap the former Georgia All-American plays will be analyzed and disected for years to come.

Took three plays for Jalen Carter to flash in his first NFL action. Wheewwwwwww, that was a gorgeous rush from the team's top rookie that forced an arrant throw from Ravens QB Josh Johnson. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 12, 2023

During his first three plays of action, Carter made his presence felt, pressuring Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson into an incompletion.

How did the rest of the league let this happen…#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UN1MDT2Bn1 — JAKIB Sports (@JAKIBSports) August 12, 2023

Georgia Boys

Jalen Carter was outstanding on the night, while Nolan Smith was active. Jordan Davis logged meaningful snaps, while Kelee Ringo had one tackle, one pass defended and gave up a score.

Garner plays with a physical presence, and logged three tackles and one forced fumble.

Punter battle

The Eagles have a competition for the punter job and the first preseason game saw Arryn Siposs log two for 75 yards, while Ty Zentner had one punt for 46-yards.

The former LSU and Alabama cornerback put his stamp on the game with a 31-yard pick-six off Ravens quarterback Anthony Brown.

