Instant analysis of Ravens’ 37-26 win over Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big 37-26 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2022 season, moving their record to 2-1. It was a game that was full of twists and turns, but Baltimore turned up the pressure late en route to their victory.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the contest completing 18-of-29 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns as well as one interception while also contributing 107 yards and a score on 11 carries on the ground. He’s in MVP form through his first three weeks, and showed again on Sunday why he’s one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the league.

Tight end Mark Andrews had a phenomenal day, catching eight passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Running back J.K. Dobbins played his first game in over 600 days and ran for 23 yards on seven carries, while fellow running back Justice Hill contributed six carries for 60 yards.

Baltimore’s defense had an up-and-down day, giving up 7.1 yards per play to New England while also allowing wide receiver DeVante Parker to catch five passes for 156 yards. However, they forced four timely turnovers and were able to limit New England to just 2-of-9 on third down, being able to help their offense get back on the field.

The Ravens will finish up their AFC East tour against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 as they look to carry the momentum from this win into Week 4.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire