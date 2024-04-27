Instant analysis of Packers taking Oregon S Evan Williams at No. 111 overall

The Green Bay Packers traded up to No. 111 overall in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft and selected Oregon safety Evan Williams.

The Packers gave up a sixth-round pick to move up 25 spots and get Williams, who should give Jeff Hafley’s defense another solid option at safety to team with Xavier McKinney, 2024 second-round pick Javon Bullard and 2023 seventh-round pick Anthony Johnson Jr.

Analysis: Williams was a two-year starter at Fresno State before transferring to Oregon and producing arguably his best season in 2023. He produced 35 stops and was productive as a blitzer, creating 4.5 sacks and eight total pressures. Williams received strong run defense grades each of the last three seasons from PFF, giving him box safety appeal. He allowed only two touchdown passes in coverage. His special teams experience includes almost 500 snaps, five tackles covering kicks and two blocks. Williams was voted the best safety on the National team at the Senior Bowl (note: Bullard was voted best safety on the American team). Most of Williams’ snaps at Oregon came either at free safety or in the box.

An offer for Packers fans

For the best local Wisconsin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Fit: Versatile safety who should provide immediate impact on special teams. Possible future starter next to McKinney if the Packers move Bullard to the slot.

Profile

Age: 22

Height: 5-11

Weight: 206

Arm length: 30 1/2″

Hand: 10 1/8″

Wingspan: 73 3/4″

40-yard dash: 4.59

10-yard split: 1.59

Vertical jump: 40.5″

Broad jump: 10-6

Short shuttle: 4.08

Three-cone: 7.10

Bench: 18

RAS: 8.20

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire