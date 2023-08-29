Instant analysis on every New Orleans Saints move at roster cuts deadline

The New Orleans Saints have begun the difficult process of trimming their depth chart down from 89 players to just 53 ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s NFL roster cuts deadline, and we’ll be keeping up with every transaction until the team is at capacity.

Here’s our instant analysis on every Saints roster cut:

LB Nick Anderson

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie linebacker out of Tulane primarily played on special teams and looked like an afterthought in the competition for roster spots on defense; he played just 27 total snaps through two preseason games. Read more here.

FB Jake Bargas

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Bargas gave a good effort in pushing Adam Prentice for the starting gig at fullback, but there was only room for one player and the Saints went with someone they’ve seen succeed in their system. Read more here.

DT Prince Emili

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

There were few roster spots to go around at defensive tackle, and the Saints locked in three of them by signing Nathan Shepherd and Khalen Saunders before picking Bryan Bresee in the first round. Emili spent much of the of the 2022 season on the practice squad and could return. Source.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire