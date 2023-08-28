Instant analysis of the Eagles signing CB Isaiah Rodgers to a deal

Philadelphia always looks to add talent, and the Eagles have signed former Indianapolis cornerback/return specialist Isaiah Rodgers to a deal.

A 5-10, 176-pound cornerback, Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts out of UMass in 2020.

With the Eagles working to trim their 2023 roster down to 53-players, here’s an instant analysis and observations of the deal.

What to know

The NFL suspended Rodgers for violating the league’s gambling policy in June, and the Colts immediately waived him.

Prior to his suspension, Rodgers appeared in 45 games (10 starts), logging 88 tackles, ten passes defensed, and three interceptions.

Rodgers is a dual threat

A phenomenal special teams standout, Rodgers became just the sixth rookie in Colts history to return a kickoff for a touchdown, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors last season.

New #Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers has some success returning kicks 2020: 101 yard return for a TD

2021: 72 yard return

2022: 45 yard return (Of course this doesn't matter until 2024) — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 28, 2023

Rodgers has averaged 27.0 yards per kickoff return in his career, and he should hit the ground running as the Eagles top return guy in 2024.

Rodger is free acquisition

Because he was waived during his suspension, Philadelphia was able to negotiate freely with Rodgers, and won’t be responsible for compensating the Colts.

He also won’t count on the 2023 salary cap or roster space.

Isaiah Rodgers will not count on the #Eagles roster this season, but he's now officially going to be with them once the league reinstates him, which is likely to happen next year. A low risk, potentially high reward move by Philadelphia. https://t.co/Lnqb0ohEbs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2023

Eagles are loaded at CB

Rodgers was the 5th best overall cornerback, and the NFL’s 6th best cornerback last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Rodgers now joins an Eagles cornerback group that includes three veterans in Darius Slay, James Bradberry and Avonte Maddox.

The excitement stems from Rodgers now joining a youth movement that includes Keele Ringo, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Mario Goodrich and Mekhi Garner.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire