Instant analysis of Bears’ 27-11 preseason win vs. Seahawks

The Chicago Bears traveled to Seattle for their second preseason game Thursday to take on the Seahawks. The Bears dominated all three phases of the game, winning 27-11 to improve to 2-0 in the preseason.

The highlights for the Bears were on special teams. First, rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. showcased his 4.3 speed as he caught a punt and sped down the left sideline for 48 yards before being pushed out of bounds by the Seahawks. Later, another rookie got in on the action as safety Elijah Hicks recovered a muffed punt in the end zone to give the Bears a 17-0 lead.

Quarterback Justin Fields had a short debut playing only ten snaps and throwing seven passes. The second-year quarterback went 5-of-7 for 39 yards and drove the Bears down the field to take an early 3-0 lead. Following Fields’ departure, quarterback Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown to tight end/fullback Jake Tonges.

Defensively, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad stood out with three tackles and one sack. Joe Thomas and Jack Sanborn were the leading tacklers with 7 tackles each.

The Bears got a little sloppy down the stretch, failing to recover an onside kick in the fourth quarter, followed immediately by a defensive pass interference penalty. However, the defense tightened up and kept Seattle out of the endzone, preserving a 16-point lead.

There were a couple of injuries as running back Trestan Ebner left the game with an ankle injury, and fullback Khari Blasingame was on the sideline with a short cast on his arm.

The Bears are 2-0 in the preseason and continue to play with discipline, hustle, and tremendous energy. While the national media says the Bears aren’t contenders this year, the first two weeks of the preseason have been promising.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire