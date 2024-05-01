Inside Inter Miami: Messi setting MLS records, team looks for payback vs. Red Bulls

Messi-mania is spiking lately.

And Inter Miami is reaping the benefits.

Not only is a healthy Lionel Messi lighting up scoreboards in front of crowds as big as 65,000-plus around the country, he is breaking MLS scoring marks, and his off-field exhibit, The Messi Experience, appears to be a hit with fans.

Inter Miami is enjoying every minute of it as the team stands in first place overall in the MLS standings and is building a bit of a cushion as it is three points ahead of the nearest team.

This weekend, that gap has an opportunity to double if Inter Miami can earn some payback after one of its former stars, Lewis Morgan, and the New York Red Bulls. The team was humiliated during a 4-0 loss on March 23. But that day, Messi did not play and weather conditions were rainy and cold. It didn’t affect Morgan, however, as he directed the onslaught with three goals and one assist.

Messi is expected to play this time and should he carry on this momentum into this match it could push Inter Miami to a valuable victory against a Red Bulls’ squad that currently resides in third place in the Eastern Conference and four points behind Miami.

Our hosts Michelle Kaufman and Andre Fernandez discuss Messi’s torrid play, the big matchup this weekend and more in this week’s episode.

We also talk about the return of Benjamin Cremaschi, Robert Taylor and Leo Campana and the debut of Matias Rojas last week.

And can Inter Miami break the trend of allowing quick goals to open its matches recently?

Remember, you can watch this show on YouTube and on our site at miamiherald.com. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple podcasts, and most other platforms where you listen to your pods. Thank you for watching and listening, and enjoy!