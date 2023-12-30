Inside FAMU plans to keep coach Willie Simmons, boost football program amid Duke offer

Florida A&M leadership has been working feverishly behind the scenes to increase its financial commitment to head coach Willie Simmons, his assistant coaches and the program’s infrastructure.

The university is moving to increase Simmons’ annual salary by $100,000 and fulfill current and past contractual incentive bonuses to Simmons and his assistants, according to Democrat sources within the university.

Simmons signed a five-year $1.5 million contract at FAMU in December 2017, followed by an extension in 2021 through 2025.

The extension did not include a salary increase.

The Democrat has also confirmed that Simmons, who led the 12-1 Rattlers to an HBCU national championship this season, has been offered by Duke to become the Blue Devils’ running backs coach.

New Duke coach Manny Diaz and Simmons coached together when both were assistants at Middle Tennessee State.

Simmons, 43, could receive a new contract offer by FAMU as early as Saturday.

The FAMU National Alumni Association announced on social media Friday that, at the request of FAMU Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes during an emergency meeting, it had committed $25,000 per year for the next three years to “assist in the compensation of football coaches.”

The organization collected more than $50,000 soon after it launched the initiative.

FAMU working on financial commitment to football program

FAMU’s financial commitment to the football program is expected to be significant and would include improved compensation to assistants, nutritionists and four graduate assistants.

Money to assist in the upgrades are expected to come from various sources, including boosters, alumni and the FAMU Foundation.

In six seasons, the Quincy native has led FAMU to a 45-13 record, including an FCS playoff berth, a Southwestern Athletic Conference title, and an HBCU national trophy.

Additionally, Simmons has ignited and united a passionate fan base that has witnessed its share of losing and frustration prior to his arrival. Off the field, Simmons has been an advocate in the community to end gun violence.

“We need to step up to the plate to make sure he enjoys the benefit of his success,” said Eddie Jackson, a retired vice president for university relations at FAMU and founder and president of the 220 Quarterback Club in Tallahassee.

“Willie also has a deep affection of the hard work of his assistant coaches. (He) wants them treated better.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FAMU working on salary boost for Coach Willie Simmons, assistants