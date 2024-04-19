Inman Perkins’ legacy to be honored Friday by FS baseball program

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first-place Fresno State baseball team, winners of 10 of their last 11 conference games, will headline a big weekend of Bulldog sports on campus.



And on Friday night, when the Bulldogs open a three-game series against Mountain West rival San Jose State, the Bulldog program will honor the memory of one of the most recognizable fans associated with the program, Inman Perkins.

Inman passed away earlier this month at the age of 83, and the program will honor the legendary Perkins, whose cheers have been a major part of Bulldog Athletics for the better part of the last six decades, with a moment of silence and a moment of cheer on Friday.



It’s going to be a very meaningful evening for Inman’s family.

“It shows his dedication, and how much people loved and adored his spirit, his cheers, his outgoing-ness, it shows us his impact,” says his granddaughter Monique Perkins.

Monique and Inman’s son Jared are going to lead the moment of cheer, just like Inman always did, in the middle of the first inning on Friday.



If you would like to help Inman’s family with his funeral expenses, a gofundme has been created by Monique.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.