Injury report: Michigan football vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Week 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan football is taking its show on the road for the second time in 2023, with a game against the Minnesota.

Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength, with the exception of defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was out.

But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

The following players are out:

Zeke Berry

C.J. Stokes

Marlin Klein

The following are questionable:

Ja’Den McBurrows

Myles Hinton

Mason Graham

Minnesota

The following players are out:

Le’Meke Brockington (season)

Darius Taylor

Chris Autman-Bell

Pierce Walsh

Jack Tinnen

Jackson Powers

Zander Rockow

Hayden Schwartz

Jackson Ruschmeyer

The following are questionable:

Cody Lindenberg

Lucas Finnessy

Danny Striggow

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

