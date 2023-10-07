Advertisement

Injury report: Michigan football vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Week 6

Isaiah Hole
·1 min read

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan football is taking its show on the road for the second time in 2023, with a game against the Minnesota.

Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength, with the exception of defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was out.

But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.

Michigan

The following players are out:

  • Zeke Berry

  • C.J. Stokes

  • Marlin Klein

The following are questionable:

  • Ja’Den McBurrows

  • Myles Hinton

  • Mason Graham

Minnesota

The following players are out:

The following are questionable:

  • Cody Lindenberg

  • Lucas Finnessy

  • Danny Striggow

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire