Injury report: Michigan football vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers, Week 6
MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan football is taking its show on the road for the second time in 2023, with a game against the Minnesota.
Last week, the Wolverines were much closer to full strength, with the exception of defensive tackle Mason Graham, who was out.
But who will be out this week? Here’s the latest injury report.
Michigan
The following players are out:
Zeke Berry
C.J. Stokes
Marlin Klein
The following are questionable:
Ja’Den McBurrows
Myles Hinton
Mason Graham
Minnesota
The following players are out:
Le’Meke Brockington (season)
Chris Autman-Bell
Pierce Walsh
Jack Tinnen
Jackson Powers
Zander Rockow
Hayden Schwartz
Jackson Ruschmeyer
The following are questionable:
Cody Lindenberg
Lucas Finnessy
Danny Striggow
Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT.