Injuries mean Manchester United not in position to win, Ten Hag says after Arsenal defeat

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United are "definitely not" in a position to win as injuries plague his squad.

The manager is currently without first-team regulars Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, while Tyrell Malacia and Anthony Martial are long-term absentees.

United lost 1-0 against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday, 12 May, in their 14th league defeat of the season.

"It shouldn't be like this," ten Hag told reporters.

Former United captain Wayne Rooney claimed some of the absent players are hiding behind their injuries.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: "As we look at the injuries they’ve picked up – some of those players can play.”