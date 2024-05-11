IndyCar live updates at Indy road course: Blown engines, angry gestures among spicy prerace storylines

After an eventful Saturday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series is set for the green flag at the Brickyard with the Sonsio Grand Prix (3 p.m. ET, NBC and streaming on Peacock).

The 85-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.39-mile road course will punctuate the first of three consecutive weekends of race cars zooming around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Practice for the 108th running of the Indy 500 will begin Tuesday, leading into qualifying May 18-19 for the main event May 26.

Alex Palou will start on the pole position Saturday of a race that the defending series champion won by nearly 17 seconds last year.

Some major storylines erupted in the 30-minute warmup session that took place four hours before the race. Santino Ferrucci of A.J. Foyt Racing nearly collided with Juncos Hollinger Racing's Romain Grosjean.

Ferrucci, who also threw an obscene gesture at Grosjean, told NBC Sports' Kevin Lee that it was payback because Grosjean "drove into me at Barber in the warmup for no reason. I’m simply just returning the favor, my friend. It’s not Formula One anymore. With these cars, you can hit people and be fine. You want to turn into me when I have the inside, I’m not lifting. I’m sorry. So I had the corner. And yeah, that’s on him. He doesn’t like it, then come over here and talk to me about it.

"Honestly, I don’t really have a beef with the guy. He’s a nice dude, but you’ve got to have a little bit more respect for your competitors on track. No sense banging wheels with me in Barber. I’m on the inside this time. It’s my corner, and you want to turn into me, then so be it. Like I said, I’m not lifting."

During Saturday's prerace show, Ferrucci told NBC Sports' Marty Snider that Grosjean hadn't approached him after the warmup. Ferrucci also reiterated that his style is "you mess with the bull, you get the horns."

In an interview with Lee, Grosjean said he'd put the incident behind and was "more focused on getting a good race car. It's been not an easy weekend for us. There's a lot of people in the grandstands, and that's great to see.

"What happens this morning, I don't really care. What happens now and going forward is what matters."

The warmup ended a few minutes early because of an engine failure in the No. 5 Dallara-Chevrolet of Pato O'Ward that put fluid on the track. Arrow McLaren changed O'Ward's engine as well as teammate Alexander Rossi's No. 7 as a precautionary measure.

Two Dallara-Honda drivers (Graham Rahal and Marcus Armstrong) changed engines after problems in practice Friday.

Follow along here for live updates during the Sonsio Grand Prix.