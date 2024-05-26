Indy 500 forecast: Rain will be possible on race day

It’s been a beautiful Saturday and good thing as people were able to celebrate Legends Day! That all comes to an end starting tomorrow. Tonight things will be all qiuet with lows falling into the lower 60’s.

Race Day: There will be two separate rounds of storms with a dry window following round one. Temps will rise and winds will also pick up. Expect the humidity to also be present throughout the day.

Round One: If you are heading to the track early, we are expecting mostly dry conditions. We are expecting Round One of storms to start to enter the state around 11 am. The line will continue to push to the east and should threaten IMS/Central Indiana 12-1pm. Severe storms will be possible within the line of storms.

Window: Once this line pushes out, starting around 2pm, a good-sized window will form, allowing crews to start drying the track. There is still uncertainty on the exact time as it depends on how quickly the line moves out of IMS.

Round 2: The window of dry weather will start to close as we hit sundown. Another line of storms will push through the evening hours, which will be the more potent of the two. Severe weather is expected with this line with damaging winds the primary concern. An isolated tornado and large hail can’t be ruled out as well.

The week: A stray shower will be possible on Memorial day but expect most of the week to be rain-free.





