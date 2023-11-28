Indiana's standout safety Phillip Dunnam entering transfer portal

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football starting safety Phillip Dunnam plans to enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The Hoosiers had 17 players enter the transfer portal in less than 48 hours after the school fired head coach Tom Allen. The list also includes starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby, leading receiver Donaven McCulley, leading rusher Trent Howland and four starting offensive linemen.

Dunnam is the most high profile defender of the group.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was one of only two true freshman in 2022 (Jaylin Lucas) not to redshirt and had a prominent special teams role.

He got off to a strong start in 2023 with three interceptions in the team's first four games. He had 53 tackles (39 solo) with six pass breakups in 12 games (seven starts).

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed 19 catches on 40 catches for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

He struggled a bit down the stretch — he missed five tackles over the last two games — and was benched at the end of the first half after trying to strip the ball on a would-be touchdown instead of trying to tackle Montorie Foster Jr.

Dunnam was a three-star signee in the 2022 signing class out of North Miami Beach Senior in Florida. He had 12 scholarship offers including ones from Syracuse and Florida State.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on X @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

