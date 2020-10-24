Indiana upsets No. 8 Penn State in wild, controversial overtime finish

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws during the first half of an NCCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Indiana upset No. 8 Penn State 36-35 in overtime on Saturday. The game’s ending sequence was one of the wildest you will ever see.

The game went into overtime and Penn State struck first to take a 35-28 lead. When Indiana scored, head coach Tom Allen opted to keep his offense on the field to go for two points and the win.

It came down to the slimmest of margins.

IU quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was flushed out of the pocket and forced to dive for the pylon. Penix had to stretch the ball out as far as he could, and the play was ruled a successful try on the field.

After a lengthy review, the call on the field stood. But should it have? Multiple angles appeared to show the ball out of bounds mere millimeters before it hit the pylon.

The ball is out of bounds right here. Is it also across the goal line? pic.twitter.com/0QvDFjl4fc — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 24, 2020

Evidently, there was not enough to overturn the call on the field. The play stood as called, and Indiana was able to celebrate its first win over a top 10 opponent since 1987.

