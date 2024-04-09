Indiana State's Robbie Avila, breakout star of March, enters transfer portal, per reports

One of the stars of March has hit the transfer portal.

Robbie Avila, the fan favorite sophomore center for Indiana State, has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN and other reports. He has at least two years of eligibility remaining.

In 37 games this season, Avila averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game en route to a 2023-24 All-Missouri Valley Conference Team selection. He became a sensation during the MVC Championship, as many fans were introduced to his game for the first time. Avila wears goggles, shoots consistently from the perimeter and is an able passer with fluid handles and driving ability, which earned him several nicknames.

Indiana State center Robbie Avila yells in excitement after the Sycamores defeated Cincinnati in the NIT quarterfinals at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute on March 26, 2024.

One such nickname was "Cream Abdul-Jabbar," a play off of bespectacled NBA Hall of Fame big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Another popular one, given that Avila played at Indiana State — the former team of NBA Hall of Fame shooter Larry Bird — was "Larry Nerd."

Though Indiana State (32-7) fell short of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, the Sycamores played in the National Invitation Tournament, eventually reaching the final before losing to Seton Hall.

Avila isn't the only Sycamores player to hit the portal. According to multiple reports, all five of the team's starters have entered the transfer portal, following former Indiana State coach Josh Schertz's decision to become the new head coach at Saint Louis. Avila seems likely to follow Schertz there, according to ESPN.

