Indiana boys Caden Curry, Josh Fryar help Buckeyes push Boilermakers around

WEST LAFAYETTE -- Ohio State's trip to Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium had all the makings of a classic trap game.

On a gloomy and rainy Saturday with a matchup against No. 6 Penn State looming, it would've been easy for a group of 18 to 22-year-olds to look past first-year coach Ryan Walters' group.

But the No. 3 Buckeyes weren't taking anything for granted. That's why when they got near the end zone, they brought in some extra beef, lining up all 6-3, 260-pounds of former Center Grove star Caden Curry in the backfield to have him lead the way to pay dirt.

Early in the third quarter, Ohio State unleashed its heavy package, pulling 6-4, 320-pound guard Donovan Jackson around the left end, with Curry right behind him and sophomore running back Dallan Hayden carrying the ball. Jackson sealed off a Purdue defensive lineman, and Curry created a pile of multiple Purdue defenders, clearing a path for Hayden while pulling his teammate into the end zone for the 1-yard touchdown run.

Curry's versatility on offense dates back to his time playing for the Trojans. As a senior, Curry rushed for three touchdowns and caught two more. At Ohio State, his work on special teams earned him reps with the offense.

"Just doing it with the special teams, always being able to block and then the coaching staff noticed me there and just put me out there (on offense)," Curry said. "Doing it for the offense is definitely just a dream come true for me."

On a day where the Boilermakers had no answer for star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Buckeyes entered play without its top two running backs while losing a third during the game, coach Ryan Day still made it a point to run the ball behind his physical offensive line.

In addition to their heavy package, another wrinkle the Buckeyes used in close was putting in quarterback Devin Brown and basically using him as a wildcat QB. On Ohio State's second possession of the game, Brown converted a 3rd-and-1 at the Purdue 13 before punching the ball into the end zone from two yards out two plays later. Brown just missed another score, fumbling the ball into the end zone on Ohio State’s next drive, but overall, Day liked what he saw from his red zone offense.

"That's something that we've looked at, we've been working on a little bit and felt like this was the right time on the road to do that," Day said of utilizing Brown in short-yardage situations.

"I think (the offensive line) came off the field with a bunch of energy, finished off some drives. We ran the ball hard, we got downhill and created some play-action passes with guys open down the field. I felt on the sideline like we were knocking people off the ball at times."

When the Buckeyes want to run to their strongside, former Beech Grove star Josh Fryar is tasked with sealing the edge. Fryar, a fourth-year senior, waited his turn behind fellow Hoosier and Cleveland Browns fourth-round draft pick Dawand Jones (Ben Davis) before taking over as the starting right tackle this season.

Heading into Saturday's game, Fryar was the top-rated player on offense according to Pro Football Focus with an 80.4 rating. Ohio State has run right with a lot of success this season, and Fryar is continuing the line of dominant right tackles in Columbus.

Fryar regularly battles against Curry in practice, and Curry's witnessed Fryar's growth firsthand.

"We go at it all the time, me and Josh," Curry said. "We always get better every day, work on our craft with each other and we love it. We love going against each other.

"You can see how he got to be behind Dawand, he didn't really take it as a disadvantage. He just kept working every day and you can see how it paid off in the end. He's getting better every time he goes out on the field."

