Indiana basketball starting guard Xavier Johnson injured against Harvard

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana basketball starting point guard Xavier Johnson didn't play in the second half against Harvard on Sunday.

The guard walked out of the locker room at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after halftime wearing his warmups with his ankle taped up with ice.

Johnson was listed as questionable coming into the game with the ankle injury he suffered in a win over Wright State on Nov. 16. He finished the game with three points and one assist in 13 minutes. He came into the game averaging 12.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season.

He appeared to tweak the injury on a drive to the basket in the first half when he was tripped up driving across the lane. He dropped in a short little jumper on the play and hit a free throw to complete a 3-point play.

The sixth-year senior immediately checked out after the free throw attempt.

Michael Niziolek is the Indiana beat reporter for The Bloomington Herald-Times. You can follow him on Twitter @michaelniziolek and read all his coverage by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: IU guard Xavier Johnson aggravated ankle injury against Harvard