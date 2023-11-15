India v New Zealand LIVE: Cricket World Cup latest score and updates as Shubman Gill retires hurt on 79

India and New Zealand go head-to-head in the first of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals when they clash in Mumbai. The World Cup hosts successfully ended their group stage campaign unbeaten, winning all nine of their matches, and signing off with a thrashing of the Netherlands on Sunday to maintain their tag as the tournament favourites.

Rohit Sharma leads an impressive side with aggressive opener Shubman Gill, legendary batter Virat Kohli and a plethora of attacking bowling options from Jasprit Bumrah to Kuldeep Yadav.

Though they bring all the momentum into the knockout stages India will be nervous for this knockout game. They also topped the group stage standings in England four years ago before losing to New Zealand in the semis at Old Trafford.

New Zealand, meanwhile, started the competition in spectacular fashion with a huge win over England before stuttering towards the knockout rounds following a series of injuries to key personnel. They have reached another white-ball tournament semi-final and have the experience to challenge India today.

Wicket! Rohit out for 47! ct Williamson b Southee - India 71-1

Shubman Gill 50! India 109-1

Shubman Gill retires hurt for 79 - India 164-1

Kohli 50! India 194-1 (27) Kohli 50, Iyer 14, Ravindra 0-30 (4)

10:33 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have brought the India run rate to under 7 runs per over, and they are just starting to keep things tight.

But Iyer charges down the ground and smashes Ravindra back over his head for six - that will be the 600th six of the tournament as well.

But he edges the next ball, it goes to the boundary for four but it was just wide of Southee on the edge of the ring and that was almost a chance. It was slower and wider and Iyer was drawn into the shot but it was just a foot wide of Southee.

Kohli brings up his 50 with a hit down the ground from the final ball of the over for a single! 50 from 59 balls.

India 181-1 (26) Kohli 48, Shreyas 4, Ferguson 0-41 (5)

10:28 , Sonia Twigg

Ferguson will continue, and Kohli has just started to push on here, now that Gill has retired. A two off Ferguson takes him on to 47.

Another bouncer from Ferguson is better directed this time, and while he had been smashed to the boundary, Kohli just ducks out of the way of that one.

Kohli finishes the over on 48.

India 177-1 (25) Kohli 44, Shreyas 4, Ravindra 0-18 (3)

10:25 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra will bowl from the other end, he has bowled okay so far without coming close to taking a wicket - but that same criticism could be said for a lot of the bowlers so far.

Only Southee has the one wicket, with Gill out retired hurt for 79.

Kohli is nearing a half century here however.

India 173-1 (24) Kohli 41, Iyer 3, Ferguson 0-38 (4)

10:22 , Sonia Twigg

With the new batter brings an injection of pace, Williamson has turned to Lockie Ferguson.

He has been the most expensive of the bowlers so far, but could he prove more difficult for Shreyas?

Kohli has turned one round the corner to the boundary so it is not causing him any issues!

Gill retires on 79! India 165-1 (23) Iyer 1 Kohli 35, Santner 0-44 (7)

10:17 , Sonia Twigg

But despite the increasing pressure to find a breakthrough, Santner will continue, and Kohli has dispatched a short ball to the boundary for four.

That has hit so cleanly, and he has scored more runs than anyone in the tournament and could add many more to that total today.

Gill was just getting some treatment in the extreme heat in Mumbai, and will not be able to continue! He hobbled down towards the other end making that last run and will have to leave the field.

Shreyas Iyer had to come out to the crease for the final two deliveries, with Iyer off the mark with the final ball.

India 157-1 (22) Gill 78, Kohli 29, Phillips 0-18 (3)

10:09 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips will keep going, spin from both ends seems to be working, although wickets in hand is far more important at this stage of the game, it allows for acceleration later, and especially with these two in.

Eoin Morgan believes Kiwi captain Kane Williamson is under a huge amount of pressure and should turn to his wicket-takers.

India 153-1 (21) Gill 76, Kohli 27, Santner 0-36 (5)

10:06 , Sonia Twigg

Santner is already into his sixth over here, but this one was a lot tighter and better, just three runs from it, all singles.

India 150-1 (20) Gill 74, Kohli 26, Phillips 0-14 (2)

10:02 , Sonia Twigg

Phillips will continue, but this time Gill has come down the ground and hit over the top for another six.

There had just been a couple of quieter overs, but that will release any pressure that was built, and New Zealand are struggling a bit here.

India have the 150 from just 20 overs, and there are still 30 to go, they could be on course for a massive total here.

India 142-1

09:59 , Sonia Twigg

India 142-1 (19) Gill 67, Kohli 25, Santner 0-33 (5)

09:58 , Sonia Twigg

Santner will continue, although the India batters have got after him a little bit today.

After the first four balls, they have just been restricted to singles, Santner has been forced to bowl quicker, but it seems to be working slightly, although he has not been that threatening.

Just four runs from the over.

India 138-1 (18) Gill 65, Kohli 23, Phillips 0-6 (1)

09:56 , Sonia Twigg

Glenn Phillips has been brought on for the first time in the semi-final. New Zealand need to stem the flow of runs, but also take another wicket from somewhere.

Six runs from his first over.

India 132-1 (17) Gill 63, Kohli 19, Santner 0-29 (4)

09:51 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has just come down the pitch and smashed Santner back over his head for six, it was clever use of the feet and he has made a good connection to send the ball flying over the sight screens.

He follows it up with another boundary, but this time it was well-weighted, a bit of room and he plays an expert late cut to the boundary between third man and point.

India 121-1 (16) Gill 53, Kohli 18, Ravindra 0-13 (2)

09:47 , Sonia Twigg

Ravindra’s second over has been a lot tighter, just the three runs from it and all in singles, but it does bring up the 50 partnership between Gill and Kohli.

India 118-1 (15) Gill 52, Kohli 16, Santner 0-18 (3)

09:41 , Sonia Twigg

After his first over which went for 11, Santner has kept proceedings tight, and that will bring up drinks.

India have got off to a flying start, and have the ideal platform to put on a massive score, while the Kiwis will be up against it to restrict their scoring and keep the total down to something chaseable.

India 114-1 (14) Gill 50, Kohli 14, Ravindra 0-11 (1)

09:37 , Sonia Twigg

Kohli has got in on the action with a four and that will bring an end to Ravindra’s opening over which went for 10.

Shubman Gill 50! India 109-1

09:35 , Sonia Twigg

Rachin Ravindra will come into the attack for the first time today, and his first ball went for 2, but Gill has his half century!

He brings it up with a single, and has 50 from 41 deliveries.

India 104-1 (13) Gill 49, Kohli 5, Ferguson 0-30 (3)

09:33 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has played Ferguson into the air, but it was also into the gap and he - and India - add another boundary to their already-impressive total.

The next delivery is launched into the air for a big six, to bring the hundred up for India and it also sees Gill move on to 48.

India 92-1 (12) Gill 38, Kohli 4, Santner 0-14 (2)

09:28 , Sonia Twigg

Now out of the powerplay, Santner has come back into the attack, his first over went for 11, but with the extra fielders allowed out, he could yet prove more effective.

The first three overs were dots, and Gill has not been able to find the width, but the one that is on his pads was swept away to the boundary for two.

India 89-1 (11) Gill 35, Kohli 4, Southee 1-31 (4)

09:25 , Sonia Twigg

Southee, who has taken the only wicket so far has come back on, but Gill has another boundary, flicked into the leg side and into the gap.

He has played very well today, not as explosive as Sharma, but he has looked solid at the crease.

India 84-1 (10) Gill 30, Kohli 4, Ferguson 0-18 (2)

09:20 , Sonia Twigg

Gill has another boundary, and that was a slow-ball half-tracked delivery and all the batter had to do was helpthe ball on its way.

He follows it up with another four, and that was not the best ball, Ferguson has tried to bang it in short on a slow-paced pitch and Gill has just smashed it to the boundary.

India 75-1 (9) Gill 21, Kohli 4, Southee 1-16 (3)

09:16 , Sonia Twigg

Ahead of the semi-final stage, Kohli had more runs than any other play in the World Cup so far, but he has come out to the crease after the wicket of the India captain.

And almost immediately there is a big shout for lbw, the ball has raced off the pad towards the boundary, but New Zealand have decided to review...but there is a small spike as the ball went past the bat and Kohli survives.

Wicket! Rohit out for 47! ct Williamson b Southee - India 71-1

09:12 , Sonia Twigg

Wicket! That was just what New Zealand needed and it was a sensational catch from Kane Williamson.

The Kiwi captain was running backwards and took the catch over his shoulder, and it was a perfect slower ball from Tim Southee, who just let it hang in the air, forcing Rohit to skew the ball into the air rather than cleanly hitting it as he had done before.

India 70-0 (8) Rohit 47, Gill 20, Ferguson 0-9 (1)

09:08 , Sonia Twigg

After the spin of Santner did not slow down the flow of runs, Williamson has turned to Lockie Ferguson.

But it has not made a difference and it was Gill who has driven this to the cover-point boundary, the opener just had to wait for that and lent on the ball which was straight into the gap.

Another almost-boundary, stopped only by a flying stop from Southee, who dived outstretched and kept it in, it was only a gentle push but it has flown.

India 61-0 (7) Rohit 47, Gill 11, Boult 0-29 (4)

09:03 , Sonia Twigg

Boult will continue, he has bowled a wide, it was not far away from the pad or bat of Sharma, but it was another extra to the total.

Overall it was a better over from Boult, just the three runs from it.

India 58-0 (6) Rohit 45, Gill 11, Santner 0-11 (1)

08:57 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand have turned to spin, and it might have come at the right time as there was not a lot on offer for the seamers.

Rohit has flicked away a boundary to bring up the 50 in the sixth over! It was not far away from the fielder though.

But the next one is nowhere near, that has been launched into the second tier, and he is already closing in on a half-century.

India 47-0 (5) Rohit 34, Gill 11, Boult 0-26 (3)

08:54 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit has smashed another six, and India are motoring along here. That one was a bouncer, but on a slow pitch it just sat up and the India captain made no mistakes dispatching that!

Gill has not been as attacking as his captain, but he has not started slowly either here, and already has a couple of boundaries.

India 38-0 (4) Rohit 27, Gill 9, Southee 0-21 (2)

08:48 , Sonia Twigg

Southee has been a bit tighter this over, despite the third ball going for a wide, but the one afterwards was a bit short and Rohit has pulled it with ease to the boundary.

He follows it up with a flicked six over deep square leg, for a long time the fielder on the boundary was interested, but he could only watch as it dropped over his heads in the stands.

India 25-0 (3) Rohit 16, Gill 8, Boult 0-17 (2)

08:43 , Sonia Twigg

There is a distinct lack of sideways movement for Boult and Southee and that is what they thrive on, especially at the top of the innings.

Rohit has charged Boult and smashed him for six! That was an incredible shot. It is a real statement from the hosts’ captain.

India 18-0 (2) Rohit 10, Gill 8, Southee 0-8 (1)

08:39 , Sonia Twigg

Tim Southee will bowl from the other end, New Zealand will be looking for an early wicket, while if India can build a strong platform, with their batting line up, there is no limit to the amount of runs they can score.

Gill has his first boundary, not a great delivery from Southee, it was just fired at his pads on the half volley and the India youngster has just calmly flicked it away for four.

The next ball also brought a boundary but it was a bit more lucky, Gill advanced down the pitch but an inside edge flashed past the leg stump and raced to the boundary behind the keeper.

India 10-0 (1) Rohit 10, Gill 0, Boult 0-10 (1)

08:34 , Sonia Twigg

Rohit is off the mark first ball with a two just flicked off the legs into the leg side, it beat the in-field but didn’t quite have enough pace to get to the boundary.

The next one is angled across Rohit and he just defends it.

But the first boundary comes from the fourth ball, a bit of flair, he ends up on one leg and flicks it just over short midwicket and to the boundary rope.

Another four comes this one cover driven down the ground past mid off, and will bring another boundary.

That has been an excellent start from India.

India vs New Zealand

08:30 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the start of the match, Boult will be bowling the first over against Sharma.

India vs New Zealand

08:25 , Sonia Twigg

It’s time for the anthems, first it will be New Zealand, then India.

India vs New Zealand

08:24 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos of players in the warm up:

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

India vs New Zealand

08:18 , Sonia Twigg

The players are getting ready, and it will soon be time for the national anthems.

India vs New Zealand

08:10 , Sonia Twigg

Kane Williamson said he would also have batted first.

Williamson said: “An amazing occasion, four years ago a similar situation but in a different location. We’re looking forward to the challenge ahead, they’ve been playing good cricket but so have we.”

India vs New Zealand

08:07 , Sonia Twigg

New Zealand will also be unchanged.

India vs New Zealand

08:06 , Sonia Twigg

India have won the toss and decided to bat first with Rohit Sharma saying it looked a good pitch and a bit on the slower side as well.

The captain added: “I think it was way back in 2019 when we played that semi-final, New Zealand has been one of the consistent teams over the years so it’s good, it will be a good contest.

“I think it’s a very important day but I’ve been talking about how good it is to turn up on that day.”

India will be unchanged.

India vs New Zealand

07:32 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of India vs New Zealand as both teams battle it out for a place in the Cricket World Cup final.