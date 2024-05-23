'Incredible things happened at Wembley'

Oxford United achieved promotion back to the second tier of English football for the first time in 25 years [Getty Images]

There are certain moments in life that are so momentous or profound that, right there and then, it is impossible to process them.

In 2010, for Oxford’s one and only other play-off win at Wembley, the overriding emotion was relief – they were back in the EFL and as a result, the club would survive.

At Wembley last weekend the word was probably disbelief.

The Oxford team had faith in their own ability, but almost everyone else travelled in hope rather than expectation.

You could not expect promotion after a season that began well but also had a bomb go off in the middle of it.

You could not expect to win a final against a team that had beaten United only 10 games previously.

But in the 67 days between the 5-0 loss at Bolton and the 2-0 win against them at Wembley, incredible things happened.

It was a perfect storm that I have documented here before, and ultimately that storm blew the yellows to Wembley and blew Bolton away.

When does it feel real? The victory parade was that moment for many.

You couldn’t make it up. A manager at the front of the open-top bus, holding the trophy aloft as it edged past thousands of fans on streets he will have walked along a thousand times as he was growing up.

And against a backdrop provided by one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

You could be forgiven for thinking this was for just another TV or movie being shot under the dreaming spires.

And here’s the good news. Yep, more good news.

United’s defensive stubbornness in three play-off games, whilst still playing football that their fans recognise as the “Oxford way”, will be exactly what they need next season.

The next 'smallest' club they’ll face in the Championship is probably Luton – the Luton who have just come down from the Premier League. That is the challenge they face.

My colleague George Elek is the only person I have seen say this , but I think he was right on the Not The Top 20 podcast when he said Oxford United changed forever last weekend.

Promotion coincides with a new TV deal that will benefit clubs in the Championship and make them strong even if they are quickly relegated.

Their owners and their fans can dare to dream that the perfect storm continuing for another 12 months.

This promotion, and the timing of it, should mean that for the foreseeable future they should always at least be able to compete at their natural level.

As they sang songs about their fiercest rivals Swindon - now two division’s below them - deep down they knew they must enjoy these days now.

It has been 25 years since Oxford were punching above their weight.