Illinois grad transfer Jacob Grandison lists Oregon Ducks in top-10

Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have already added a pair of guards via the NCAA transfer portal in Jermaine Couisnard and Keeshawn Barthelemy – but they might not be done.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported on Friday that Illinois graduate transfer Jacob Grandison is considering a list of ten schools, including the Oregon Ducks.

Oregon is joined by fellow Pac-12 programs USC, UCLA, and Arizona, as well as BYU, DePaul, Iowa State, Michigan, Kentucky, and Duke – an eclectic list of some of college basketball’s biggest powerhouse programs.

Grandison began his collegiate career at Holy Cross in the Patriot League, breaking out as a sophomore in 2018-2019 where he averaged 13.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Crusaders.

Duke — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 3, 2022

After sitting out in 19-20, Grandison worked his way into a key role for the Illini over the past two seasons, playing 25 minutes per night last year and averaging 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting a blistering 41% from beyond the arc.

Oregon’s recent additions of Barthelemy and Couisnard, not to mention the returns of Will Richardson and Rivaldo Soares and the additions of Dior Johnson, Tyrone Williams, and Brennan Rigsby, make it a little hard to see where a role would materialize for Grandison in Eugene next season.

But, if the sharpshooting transfer wants to head out west and play for Altman, I’m sure they will find a way to get him onto the court.

