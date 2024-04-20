Illinois golf hosting second-annual Spring Collegiate

(WCIA) — Illinois men’s golf will welcome 12 college teams to the Atkins Golf Club for the second-annual Fighting Illini Collegiate Challenge.

No. 39 Northwestern, No. 81 Michigan State and No. 89 Michigan will join No. 18 Illinois in representing the Big Ten.

The 54-hole tournament will be held over two days, with 36 holes on Saturday and the final round on Sunday.

“The weather’s a little bit better this year than last year I think, maybe a lot better because last year was so bad, so we’re excited to see what that entails with people coming out but it’s gonna be a good test for our guys,” said head coach Mike Small.

Entrance to the tournament is free.

