Illini inch closer to Big Ten title

May 17—CHAMPAIGN — Drake Westcott committed to the Louisville baseball program so early that Illinois never had much of a chance to launch much of its own pursuit of the Edwardsville native.

Westcott was 15 years old and still playing out his freshman season with the Tigers when he committed to the Cardinals ahead of Alabama, Indiana, Mississippi and Purdue.

When Westcott entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Louisville, though, Illinois made its move. Westcott didn't play much for the Cardinals — redshirting in 2021 and appearing in just 12 games in spot duty in 2022 — but the Illini coaching staff knew their was potential packed in the lefty first baseman's 6-foot-3, 221-pound frame.

"I think you always have to do your homework," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said. "Sometimes guys leave because they're not playing. Sometimes there's baggage. We did our homework on him and felt like it was a good fit."

Hartleb was right. Westcott was immediately inserted into the heart of the Illinois lineup last season and led the team with 18 home runs — the most for an Illini hitter since Bren Spillane's 23 in 2018 — to go with 47 RBI and a career-best .299 batting average.

Westcott has been just as critical this season, as Illinois started its critical final regular-season series with a 5-4 win at Purdue on Thursday night.

Ryan Moerman and a pair of relievers delivered in front of 1,563 fans at Alexander Field.

Moerman gave Illinois an early lead in the top of the first inning when he connected for his team-best 16th home run of the season, a three-run shot over the left-center field fence to stake the Illini to a 3-0 lead.

The Illini (31-17, 16-6 Big Ten) never trailed the rest of the night against the Boilermakers (33-20, 13-9).

Illinois can win the Big Ten title by beating Purdue in its next two games that continue Friday and Saturday. Or, by just winning one of the two remaining games if Michigan State beats Nebraska. The Cornhuskers topped the Spartans 2-1 on Thursday night to remain a game back of Illinois in the Big Ten standings.

Cam Janik increased Illinois' lead to 5-0 in the top of the second with a two-run double, and that was all the offense starter Jack Crowder, along with relievers Ben Plumley and Joe Glassey needed.

Crowder started and threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two, improving to 6-1 on the season.

Plumley kept Purdue in check, throwing 21/3 innings of scoreless relief. He only allowed one hit and struck out three before turning the game over to Glassey in the ninth.

Glassey set down the Boilermakers in order for his seventh save.

Illinois and Purdue are scheduled to resume their series at 7 p.m. Friday before ending the regular season at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Nebraska and Michigan State set to play the second game of their series at 4 p.m. Friday and conclude their series at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The Illini will be counting on Westcott to anchor the middle of the lineup two more times this weekend in West Lafayette, Ind., as they attempt to secure the program's first Big Ten title since 2015.

Westcott has embraced a mindset of playing free — actually having fun — in his time at Illinois. It's part of the philosophy assistant coach Adam Christ has worked on with all the Illini hitters, and it's certainly worked for Westcott. The redshirt junior first baseman entered Thursday night batting .288 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI in 46 games.

"It's not necessarily a new thing," Westcott said. "I feel like I'm able to tap into that more here than I was in my previous situation. ... It's definitely mental. There's no pressure. That's the thing. The more fun you have, the better we've been playing."

Christ hasn't only helped Westcott find his swing after he hit just .158 in limited action at Louisville. The Illinois assistant was also responsible for getting Westcott to Champaign.

"I was playing summer ball in Kenosha, and they came up and saw me play there," Westcott said about his time in the Northwoods League. "Me and Coach Christ, I think we talked every day on the phone for two weeks straight. He was telling me about the school and everything I could do to help the program. I fell in love with it, and it's the best decision I've ever made."

Hartleb gives Christ credit for helping Westcott develop off the field, too.

"We had a conversation (last week) about how much he's matured as a person," Hartleb said. "When you mature as a person, baseball kind of matures with you. It's been two-sided — baseball and as an individual. Really proud of his progress."

That progress doesn't have Westcott leading Illinois in home runs for a second straight season. Illinois right fielder Ryan Moerman's 16 is tops. But Westcott still has pop. He hit Illinois' 91st home run in last week's series opener against Iowa that tied the single-season home run record. He also had three home runs in the Illini's series finale against Northern Illinois, which marked his second straight season with a three-homer game.

"Love playing with Big Diesel," Moerman said. "Hitting home runs and being able to just change a game, that's what he does when he comes out there. Every at bat he has a chance to put it over the scoreboard. That's huge."

Hartleb has been more impressed with how Westcott's batting eye has improved this season. While his average is slightly down from a year ago, Westcott has drawn 13 more walks in, to date, 36 fewer at bats. Getting on base for a team with five double-digit home run hitters is important, too.

"Last year I thought, much like the whole team, played for the home run," Hartleb said. "The thing I think has been most important is he's taken his walks. People try to pitch around him at times, he takes his walk and gets on base and all of a sudden our run production goes up because somebody else drives him in.

"That's why I say you can't be selfish in the game. You have to take what's given to you. If it's not a hit, find a way to get on base. You get on base, find a way to score a run. He's done a really good job and been an important part of our lineup."