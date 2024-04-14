ICYMI in Mets Land: Sean Manaea struggles for first time, Pete Alonso's power not enough
Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...
Sean Manaea had his first rough outing in a Mets uniform, and pair of Pete Alonso home runs weren't enough in the 11-7 loss to Kansas City
Starling Marte discussed his fourth-inning error that helped the Royals take the lead and snowballed into a big inning
On the injury front, Kodai Senga has progressed to throwing off a mound, and is also now throwing from 120 feet, while J.D. Martinez continue to ramp up
Down on the farm, Kevin Parada and Jeremiah Jackson each hit their first home runs of the season for the Rumble Ponies
A couple of unconfirmed leaks of the Mets City Connect uniforms have surfaced recently