ICYMI in Mets Land: Sean Manaea struggles for first time, Pete Alonso's power not enough

Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it...

Starling Marte discussed his fourth-inning error that helped the Royals take the lead and snowballed into a big inning

On the injury front, Kodai Senga has progressed to throwing off a mound, and is also now throwing from 120 feet, while J.D. Martinez continue to ramp up

Down on the farm, Kevin Parada and Jeremiah Jackson each hit their first home runs of the season for the Rumble Ponies